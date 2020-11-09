Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $51,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA opened at $299.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

