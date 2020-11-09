Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $58,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 48.4% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 118,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

