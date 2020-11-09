Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $57,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $117.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,163 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.