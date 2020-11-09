Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 761,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $43,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $65.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.