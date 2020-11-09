Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 828,213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $169.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

