Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $90,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

