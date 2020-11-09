Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,362 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $49,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total transaction of $902,717.75. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $4,186,924 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.68.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $800.00 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $777.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

