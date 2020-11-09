Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,134 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $45,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE AMT opened at $251.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.34. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.