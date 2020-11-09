Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,883 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $55,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $247.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.