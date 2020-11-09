Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,883 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $55,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after buying an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EL stock opened at $247.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.
In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
