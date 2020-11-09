Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 251,894 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,894 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $58,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

