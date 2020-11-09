Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,214 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $159,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $118,534,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $79,574,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $244.00 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $247.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.