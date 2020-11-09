Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,181 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,211,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $152,043,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $136.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

