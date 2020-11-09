Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 84,315 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,315 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 8.20% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $52,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $57.80 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19.

