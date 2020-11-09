Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $52,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in 3M by 3,127.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in 3M by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in 3M by 16.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.