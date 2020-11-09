Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $51,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,864. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of ICE opened at $103.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

