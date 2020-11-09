Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 222,204 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,931,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $65,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 639.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $36.84 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.

