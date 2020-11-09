Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 232,608 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 992,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $67,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $71.49 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $72.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01.

