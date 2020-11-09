Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,872 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 16.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $989.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,713.09, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,008.86 and its 200 day moving average is $914.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

