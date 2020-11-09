Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,508 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $220.10 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $216.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.55.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

