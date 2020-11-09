Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MBS ETF worth $56,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,983,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,017,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

