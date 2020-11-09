Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares MBS ETF worth $56,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.09 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

