Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 7,640 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $53,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $196.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

