Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,581 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DocuSign worth $52,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 87.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $216.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -194.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. DA Davidson boosted their price target on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.71.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.