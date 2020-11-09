Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $53.83 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

