Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.