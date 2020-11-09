Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 645,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $60,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $98.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

