Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $60,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 828.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $98.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

