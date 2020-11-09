ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $214.19 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $216.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

