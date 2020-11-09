Reviewing Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) & Noodles & Company (OTCMKTS:NDLS)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Enzyme Environmental Solutions alerts:

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A Noodles & Company -5.15% -21.18% -2.16%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Company 0 2 2 0 2.50

Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Noodles & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Noodles & Company $462.41 million 0.64 $1.65 million $0.18 36.89

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.