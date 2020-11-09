Reviewing Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) & Great Eagle (NASDAQ:GEAHF)

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Full House Resorts and Great Eagle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -10.55% -23.02% -5.94% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Full House Resorts has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Full House Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full House Resorts and Great Eagle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $165.43 million 0.58 -$5.82 million ($0.22) -16.23 Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.53 -$43.10 million N/A N/A

Full House Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 1 steakhouse and 4 casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 825 slot machines and 24 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 219 slot machines and 4 table games, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 269 slot machines and 17 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

