Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,212 shares of company stock worth $1,451,359. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $249.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.42 and its 200-day moving average is $217.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.