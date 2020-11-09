Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $112.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Ball will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 250.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6,990.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,907,000 after buying an additional 508,923 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

