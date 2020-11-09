Royal Bank of Canada Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $7.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 535,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

