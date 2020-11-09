Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,373 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 58,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 217,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 184,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $146.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

