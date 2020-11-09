Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.07 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Aflac worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.90 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

