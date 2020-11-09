Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $26.25 Million Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of CDW worth $26,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $138.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

