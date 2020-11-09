Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $33.61 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

