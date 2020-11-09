Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $18.31 Million in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AON by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $190.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.71 and a 200-day moving average of $195.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

