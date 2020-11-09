Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,439 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Eastman Chemical worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after buying an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $88.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

