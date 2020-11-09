Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,677,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $354.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.