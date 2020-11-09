Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.