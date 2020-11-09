Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

