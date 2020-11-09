Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 207 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after acquiring an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 28.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $163.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.