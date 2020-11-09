Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,588 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

