Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 464 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,784,000 after buying an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.21. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,619 shares of company stock worth $3,321,282 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

