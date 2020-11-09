Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 656 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $76,746,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $68,575,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $61,428,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $133.50 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.