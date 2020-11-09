Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,556 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.