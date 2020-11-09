Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 842 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527,445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.77.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

