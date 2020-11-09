Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

