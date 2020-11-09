RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNAY opened at $8.50 on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

